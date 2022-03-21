Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Manga Gets New Multi-Chapter Story

The April issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine revealed on Saturday that Hirohiko Araki 's Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ) spinoff manga will have its 11th story titled "Dripping Gahō-hen" (Dripping Art Technique) in the magazine's next issue on April 5. The new chapter is labeled as "Zenpen" (Part I), implying multiple chapters for the story. ("Zenpen" is a term usually used only on stories consisting of two or three parts.)

The spinoff manga's 10th chapter debuted as a 71-page one-shot in the JoJo Magazine 35th anniversary magazine on Saturday.

The magazine added that the "Norainu Iggy" (Iggy the Stray Dog) short story that writer Otsuichi wrote for the JoJo Magazine magazine will also be released in book form. Otsuichi previously wrote The Book: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 4th Another Day spinoff novel for the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise in 2007.

Lastly, the magazine revealed the title of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise 's upcoming manga spinoff as JoJo no Kimyō na Bōken : Crazy D no Akuryōteki Shitsuren ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : Crazy Diamond's Demonic Lovelorn Affair). Kouhei Kadono ( Boogiepop and Others , Hajishirazu no Purple Haze light novel of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind ) is writing the story, and Tasuku Karasuma ( No Guns Life ) is drawing the manga. The manga is the franchise 's first spinoff (aside from Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ).