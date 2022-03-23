Orient Anime Reveals 2nd Part's July Premiere, Additional Cast

The official website for the television anime of Shinobu Ohtaka 's Orient manga announced on Thursday that the anime's second cours (quarter of a year) will premiere on TV Tokyo , BS TV, and AT-X in July. The website also revealed additional cast members and an illustration by Ohtaka to commemorate the second cours .

The newly announced cast includes:

Tomoaki Maeno as Tatsuomi Uesugi

Natsuki Hanae as Naoe Kanetatsu

Yoshiki Nakajima as Masaki Amakasu

Kouki Uchiyama as Akihiro Shimazu

Gakuto Kajiwara as Amako Katsumi

The anime premiered in Japan on January 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime, and also began streaming an English dub on February 23. The anime's 11th and 12th episodes aired on the TV Tokyo channel on Wednesday after an earthquake-delayed the 11th episode's scheduled airing.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At age 10, best friends Musashi and Kojiro sat in excited silence as Kojiro's father spun tales of evil demons who preyed on the innocent, and the warriors who defeated them. Practicing swordplay, the two swear an oath to become the strongest in the world. But as they grow up, Kojiro turns cynical, and Musashi comes to realize that he can't turn back 150 years of demon rule on his own. He's being called a prodigy with a pickaxe, and he's almost ready to settle for a life of labor. Yet he can't shake the feeling that he still has a responsibility to act…and, soon, the injustices of his world will force his hand…

Tetsuya Yanagisawa ( Shattered Angels , High School DxD , Senran Kagura Shinovi Master ) directed the anime at ACGT. Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Magimoji Rurumo , Hatsukoi Limited ) was in charge of series scripts. Takahiro Kishida ( Serial Experiments Lain , Baccano! , Haikyu!! ) desgined the characters. Hideyuki Fukasawa ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works , Flowers of Evil , Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu ) composed the music. Da-iCE performed the opening theme song "Break Out," and Wataru Hatano performed the ending theme song "Naniiro."

Ohtaka (Magi) launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in May 2018. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in February 2021.