Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Premieres, Casts for Orient, In the Land of Leadale, Love of Kill, More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday English dub premieres and casts for the following anime:
The In the Land of Leadale anime's English dub will premiere on February 16. Kirstie Simone is directing the dub. The cast includes:
- Xanthe Huynh as Cayna
- Chris Niosi as Skargo
- Veronica Taylor as Mai Mai
- Keith Silverstein as Kartatz
The Love of Kill anime's English dub will premiere on February 23. Kirstie Simone is directing the dub. The cast includes:
- Erin Yvette as Chateau Dankworth
- Ryan Colt Levy as Ryang-ha Song
The Orient anime's English dub will premiere on February 23. Chris Cason is directing the dub. The cast includes:
- A.J. Beckles as Musashi
- Stephen Fu as Kojiro Kanemaki
- Emi Lo as Tsugumi Hattori
The The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest anime's English dub will premiere on February 19. David Walsh is directing the dub. The cast includes:
- Kayleigh McKee as Matthias
- Lizzie Freeman as Alma
- Amber Connors as Lurie
The My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X original video anime's (OVA) English dub will premiere on February 18. Kirstie Simone is directing the dub. The cast, which includes returning members, includes:
- Jeannie Tirado as Catarina Claes
- Griffin Burns as Geordo Stuart
- Bryce Papenbrook as Alan Stuart
- Griffin Puatu as Keith Claes
- Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Mary Hunt
- Kira Buckland as Sophia Ascart
- Nicolas Roye as Nicol Ascart
- Melissa Fahn as Maria Campbell
- Adin Rudd as Jeffrey Stuart
- Daman Mills as Ian Stuart
- Erin Yvette as Susanna Randall
- Julia McIlvaine as Selena Berg
- Kylen Deporter as Sora Smith/Rufus Brode
Crunchyroll is also continuing to stream the English dub for the Platinum End anime.
Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)