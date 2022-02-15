Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Premieres, Casts for Orient, In the Land of Leadale, Love of Kill, More Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday English dub premieres and casts for the following anime:

The In the Land of Leadale anime's English dub will premiere on February 16. Kirstie Simone is directing the dub . The cast includes:

The Love of Kill anime's English dub will premiere on February 23. Kirstie Simone is directing the dub . The cast includes:

Erin Yvette as Chateau Dankworth

as Chateau Dankworth Ryan Colt Levy as Ryang-ha Song

The Orient anime's English dub will premiere on February 23. Chris Cason is directing the dub . The cast includes:

A.J. Beckles as Musashi

as Musashi Stephen Fu as Kojiro Kanemaki

as Kojiro Kanemaki Emi Lo as Tsugumi Hattori

The The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest anime's English dub will premiere on February 19. David Walsh is directing the dub . The cast includes:

Kayleigh McKee as Matthias

as Matthias Lizzie Freeman as Alma

as Alma Amber Connors as Lurie

The My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X original video anime's ( OVA ) English dub will premiere on February 18. Kirstie Simone is directing the dub . The cast, which includes returning members, includes:

Crunchyroll is also continuing to stream the English dub for the Platinum End anime.

Source: Crunchyroll