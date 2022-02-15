News
Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Premieres, Casts for Orient, In the Land of Leadale, Love of Kill, More Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday English dub premieres and casts for the following anime:

The In the Land of Leadale anime's English dub will premiere on February 16. Kirstie Simone is directing the dub. The cast includes:

The Love of Kill anime's English dub will premiere on February 23. Kirstie Simone is directing the dub. The cast includes:

The Orient anime's English dub will premiere on February 23. Chris Cason is directing the dub. The cast includes:

The The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest anime's English dub will premiere on February 19. David Walsh is directing the dub. The cast includes:

The My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X original video anime's (OVA) English dub will premiere on February 18. Kirstie Simone is directing the dub. The cast, which includes returning members, includes:

Crunchyroll is also continuing to stream the English dub for the Platinum End anime.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)

