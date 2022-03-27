RPG Real Estate Anime Unveils More Cast, 2nd Key Visual

The AnimeJapan 2022 stage event for the television anime of Chiyo Kenmotsu 's RPG Real Estate ( RPG Fudōsan ) manga unveiled new cast members and the second key visual for the anime on Sunday.

The new cast members include:

Yōko Hikasa as Satona, a priest and the boss of Kotone's group

Minami Takahashi as Seira, Satona's subordinate

Honoka Kuroki as Mona, Saton's subordinate



The previously announced cast includes (pictured below from left to right):

The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on April 6 at 9:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. EDT), and then it will run on Tokyo MX , TV Aichi , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS NTV .

The four-panel manga follows Kotone, a mage who ends up working at a real estate agency in a fantasy world. Kotone helps various clients, from a necromancer to a guild receptionist raising a pegasus, find a place to call home.

Tomoaki Koshida ( Ikebukuro West Gate Park ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo . Yoshiko Nakamura ( Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle ) is in charge of the series scripts. Motohiro Taniguchi ( My Sweet Tyrant ) is designing the characters. Makoto Miyazaki ( One-Punch Man , Fairy gone ) is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

Cast members Honoka Inoue , Hina Kino , Natsumi Kawaida , and Manaka Iwami are performing the opening theme song "Make Up Life!" as their characters. Idol group Maneki Kecak are performing the ending theme song "Awesome!"

Kenmotsu has been serializing the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Charat magazine since 2018, and Houbunsha published the third print volume in April 2021, and will publish the fourth volume on April 27.