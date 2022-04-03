Shaman King & a Garden Manga Spinoff Ends in May

The May issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine revealed on Friday that Kyo Nuesawa and Jet Kusamura 's Shaman King & a Garden manga will end in the magazine's next issue on May 2.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

The women of Shaman King are no pushovers, and the trio of Canna, Matilda, and Marion are no exception! Find about the origins of this team in Shaman King & a Garden !

Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's second volume on January 11.

The manga launched in Nakayoshi in December 2020 as a spinoff of Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King manga. Nuesawa is drawing the manga, and Kusamura ( Shaman King: Red Crimson manga creator) is credited for the concept. Kodansha published the manga's third volume in Japan on March 17.

Shaman King debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The series abruptly ended in 2004, although a reprinting of the manga revealed a "true ending" in 2009. Viz Media previously 32 volumes of the original Shaman King manga from 2003 to 2011, but it no longer holds the license to the manga. Shueisha originally held the rights to the manga in Japan.

The manga has inspired a new anime series that premiered in April 2021. The anime will adapt all 35 volumes of the manga's new complete edition. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the original Shaman King manga and is also releasing the Shaman King: Zero , Shaman King Flowers , Shaman King: Red Crimson , and Shaman King: Super Star spinoff manga in English.