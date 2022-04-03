Tsukiuta Multimedia Idol Project Gets Anime Feature Movie in 2023

Rabbits Kingdom the Movie to adapt 5th stage production for 10th anniversary

The final performance of the 12th Tsukiuta. stage production ended on Sunday with an announcement of a Tsukiuta. anime feature film. Rabbits Kingdom the Movie will open next year (the 10th anniversary of the franchise and the Year of the Rabbit on the lunar calendar) as an adaptation of the fifth stage production.

Sunday's performance also announced that the franchise will have a 13th stage production. The "2.5D dance live" concert "TsukiPro Stage Episode 2" on September 3 will also feature the cast members of the TsukiSta stage production.

Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION is the television anime of a music and original drama CD series about anthropomorphized months. The project centers around the Tokyo idol unit Six Gravity (composed of characters representing December to May) and the sibling rival unit Procellarum (composed of idols born in Western Japan and representing June to November).

The first television anime season premiered in Japan in July 2016. Funimation streamed the series as aired in Japan, and then offered it on Blu-ray Disc in September 2017.

Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 premiered on October 7, 2020. The anime was originally scheduled to premiere in 2019, before being delayed to April 2020, and then again to July 2020, before a final delay to October 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime is part of a larger Tsukino Talent Production (TsukiPro) franchise .

Source: Tsukista project's Twitter account