Season originally slated for summer 2017

The official website for Musasino! , the second season of the Urawa no Usagi-chan anime, announced on Monday that the anime will premiere in July, after being delayed for five years. The site still lists the same staff and cast members. The first Urawa no Usagi-chan season will have a re-run on TV Saitama beginning on April 9.

The Musasino! anime was originally slated to premiere in summer in 2017, but was delayed indefinitely due to "various circumstances."

The anime's returning cast includes:

The new characters include:

Azuma Aragami



Nishiki Sakuragi



Saiko Junō



Sakae Seiganji



Shion Ichinomiya





Mitsuyuki Ishibashi is returning to direct the series at A-Real . HANGAR-18 is credited for animation assistance. Hiroyasu Kubota and harappa are credited for series composition, screenplay, and planning, with screenplay assistance by Kazuhiro Kuwano . NOB-C returned to provide the original character designs. Akihiko Oka is drawing the animation character designs and is the animation director. Kuniyuki Morohashi is composing the music. Tomotaka Misawa and Katsufumi Hashimitsu are credited as producers and Takanori Yamaura is credited as the animation producer. Daitetsu Satō is the system supervisor. bable is credited with choreography and Vellacico designed the logos.

The original Urawa no Usagi-chan series had five-minute episodes, and followed the happy-go-lucky daily campus lives of eight high school girls who live in the Urawa-ku, Saitama Prefecture. It premiered in April 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.