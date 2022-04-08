Sailor Moon Ice Show Postponed Again to June 2023

3rd delay postpones ice show by 1 more year

The official website for the Sailor Moon franchise announced on Friday that Prism on Ice , the franchise's upcoming ice show, will be postponed by yet another year. The production is now scheduled to run from June 2-4, 2023.

The ice show was originally slated to run in June 2020, but was delayed by a year to June 2021 due to COVID-19, and was then delayed again to June 2022 due to COVID-19 before this latest delay.

This latest announcement did not specify the reason for the delay except to say that while the staff have been preparing for the opening, "it is difficult to hold the show under perfect circumstances."

Professional figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva is still slated to star in the ice show as Sailor Moon/Usagi Tsukino.