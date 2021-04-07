Sailor Moon Ice Show Postponed by Another Year to June 2022

Show starring Evgenia Medvedeva was originally slated for June 2020

The official website for the Sailor Moon franchise announced on Wednesday that Prism on Ice , the franchise 's upcoming ice show, will be postponed by yet another year. The production has now scheduled a run from June 3 to June 5, 2022.

The ice show was originally slated to run in June 2020, but was already delayed by one year to June 2021 in order to abide by the government's plans to counter the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The announcement of the latest delay explained that the staff members tried their best to accommodate current travel restrictions, as well as self-quarantining periods after flights, but decided in the end to delay the ice show for another year in order to prioritize the safety of the audience, performers, and staff.

Professional figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva is still slated to star in the ice show as Sailor Moon/Usagi Tsukino.

The separate Sailor Moon stage musicals will return with the Kaguya-hime no Koibito production this September in Tokyo. The Kaguya-hime no Koibito musical was originally planned to debut in summer 2019, but then was delayed to summer 2020. It was delayed again due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The musical shares the same title as a short manga that inspired the Sailor Moon S: The Movie anime film.