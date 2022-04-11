Macross 40th Anniversary Album Sells 78,000 to Top Weekly Chart

The Macross franchise 's Deculture!! Mixture!!!!! album sold 78,000 copies to rank #1 on Oricon's overall album chart for the April 4-10 week. The album debuted on April 6.

The album celebrates the Macross franchise 's 40th anniversary, and brings together the singers from Macross Frontier and Macross Delta , the franchise 's two most recent main entries. May'n and Megumi Nakajima , as their respective Macross Frontier characters Sheryl Nome and Ranka Lee, perform Walküre songs from Macross Delta . Similarly, Walküre members ( Minori Suzuki , JUNNA , Nao Tōyama , Kiyono Yasuno , Nozomi Nishida ) perform Macross Frontier songs. Fans voted on three of the songs included in the album.

The album also contains a "40th Anniversary DeCulture Edition" of the franchise 's classic song "Ai Oboete Imasu ka" from the Macross: Do You Remember Love? anime film, with vocals by all the singers, and a new orchestral arrangement by Takayuki Hattori .

Source: Oricon via Otakomu