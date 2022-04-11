News
Macross 40th Anniversary Album Sells 78,000 to Top Weekly Chart
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Macross franchise's Deculture!! Mixture!!!!! album sold 78,000 copies to rank #1 on Oricon's overall album chart for the April 4-10 week. The album debuted on April 6.
The album celebrates the Macross franchise's 40th anniversary, and brings together the singers from Macross Frontier and Macross Delta, the franchise's two most recent main entries. May'n and Megumi Nakajima, as their respective Macross Frontier characters Sheryl Nome and Ranka Lee, perform Walküre songs from Macross Delta. Similarly, Walküre members (Minori Suzuki, JUNNA, Nao Tōyama, Kiyono Yasuno, Nozomi Nishida) perform Macross Frontier songs. Fans voted on three of the songs included in the album.
The album also contains a "40th Anniversary DeCulture Edition" of the franchise's classic song "Ai Oboete Imasu ka" from the Macross: Do You Remember Love? anime film, with vocals by all the singers, and a new orchestral arrangement by Takayuki Hattori.