News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 4-10
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Kirby and the Forgotten Land stays at #1 in 3rd week
Japan's Game Ranking: April 4-10
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|59,960
|550,966
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|16,312
|4,554,586
|3
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,580
|2,595,462
|4
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|8,548
|2,216,676
|5
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|8,064
|4,840,518
|6
|PS4
|Elden Ring
|FromSoftware
|February 25
|6,190
|323,804
|7
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|5,534
|933,351
|8
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|5,114
|1,998,774
|9
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|5,040
|3,117,477
|10
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|4,556
|7,230,055
|11
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|3,631
|2,637,810
|12
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|3,351
|960,362
|13
|NSw
|Metal Dogs
|Kadokawa Games
|April 8
|3,142
|3,142
|14
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|3,061
|4,060,977
|15
|NSw
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|WB Games
|April 5
|2,907
|2,907
|16
|NSw
|Triangle Strategy
|Square Enix
|March 4
|2,577
|124,066
|17
|PS4
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4
|2,443
|106,818
|18
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise Best Price
|CAPCOM
|December 16, 2021
|2,418
|44,463
|19
|PS4
|Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
|Square Enix
|March 18
|2,214
|42,847
|20
|PS5
|Elden Ring
|FromSoftware
|February 25
|2,118
|126,127
Source: Famitsu