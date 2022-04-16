Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 4-10

By cleverly reframing its narrative around a series of interviews with the supporting cast, Odd Taxi: In the Woods succeeds where most recap films fail: it's an artistically cohesive film in its own right.

― Odd Taxi was 2021's sleeper anime hit, telling an intricate, original mystery that kept viewers guessing every week. Now it's back as a (mostly) recap film, which mainly serves to tie up some loo...