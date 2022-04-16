×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 4-10

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Kirby and the Forgotten Land stays at #1 in 3rd week

Japan's Game Ranking: April 4-10

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 59,960 550,966
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 16,312 4,554,586
3 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,580 2,595,462
4 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 8,548 2,216,676
5 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 8,064 4,840,518
6 PS4 Elden Ring FromSoftware February 25 6,190 323,804
7 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 5,534 933,351
8 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 5,114 1,998,774
9 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 5,040 3,117,477
10 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 4,556 7,230,055
11 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 3,631 2,637,810
12 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 3,351 960,362
13 NSw Metal Dogs Kadokawa Games April 8 3,142 3,142
14 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 3,061 4,060,977
15 NSw Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga WB Games April 5 2,907 2,907
16 NSw Triangle Strategy Square Enix March 4 2,577 124,066
17 PS4 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4 2,443 106,818
18 NSw Monster Hunter Rise Best Price CAPCOM December 16, 2021 2,418 44,463
19 PS4 Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Square Enix March 18 2,214 42,847
20 PS5 Elden Ring FromSoftware February 25 2,118 126,127

Source: Famitsu

