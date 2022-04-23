Yuhki Kamatani's Hiraeth: The End of the Journey Manga Ends in May

Manga about grieving friend launched in October 2020

The June issue of Kodansha 's Morning two magazine revealed on Friday that Yuhki Kamatani 's Hiraeth: The End of the Journey ( Hiraeth wa Tabiji no Hate ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on May 20.

Kamitani launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in October 2020. Kodansha published the second volume in Japan on November 22.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the series:

After the death of her best friend, Mika is determined to follow her into the grave. But her suicide attempt introduces her to a world unlike any she's ever seen...full of gods and spirits and entities of which she could never have dreamed. But even with this world of wonder, can she find a way out of her sorrow?

Kamatani published the 14-volume Nabari No Ou manga in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine from 2004 to 2010. Yen Press released the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime series in 2008, and Funimation released the anime in North America in 2009.

Kamatani launched the Our Dreams At Dusk: Shimanami Tasogare manga in the first issue of Shogakukan 's seinen magazine Hibana in March 2015, and moved it to the Manga ONE app when Hibana ended serialization in August 2017. The manga ended with the fourth volume in 2018. Seven Seas released the manga in English.