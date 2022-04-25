Donuts Under a Crescent Moon Manga Ends Serialization in May

Yuri manga ends on May 18

Creator Shio Usui confirmed on Twitter last week that the Donuts Under a Crescent Moon manga will end in the next issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine on May 18.

The manga's third compiled book volume had revealed last September that the manga would end in its fourth volume.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Uno Hinako throws herself into makeup, fashion, and falling in love, hoping that will make her seem “normal” to the other people at her job. But no matter how hard she tries, she's a self-doubting mess inside, and her attempts at “normal” romance with men just keep failing. When she starts to think she might be alone forever, a new normal presents itself–in the form of her relationship with Sato Asahi, a level-headed woman who works at her company, which starts as respect until it becomes far more intimate.

Seven Seas Entertainment released the second volume last August.

Usui launched the Onna Tomodachi to Kekkon Shitemita (Trying Out Marriage to My Female Friend) manga in Cmic Yuri Hime in November 2020. The manga and Donuts Under a Crescent Moon have been running in Comic Yuri Hime simultaneously.