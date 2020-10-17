Donuts Under a Crescent Moon's Shio Usui Launches New Manga in November

Onna Tomodachi to Kekkon Shitemita centers on close friends who decide to get married

The December issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine revealed on Saturday that Shio Usui will launch a new manga in the magazine titled Onna Tomodachi to Kekkon Shitemita (Trying Out Marriage to My Female Friend), starting in the January 2021 issue on November 18.

The manga centers on two close friends who decide to start a married life together.

Seven Seas Entertainment announced in July that it will release Usui's Donuts Under a Crescent Moon ( Kaketa Tsuki no Donuts ) manga starting in February 2021. The manga launched in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in March 2019. The first compiled book volume shipped in Japan on January 17, and the second volume will ship on November 18.

Usui will be serializing both Onna Tomodachi to Kekkon Shitemita and Donuts Under a Crescent Moon in Comic Yuri Hime simultaneously.