'More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers' Anime Unveils Staff, Teaser Visual

The television anime of Yūki Kanamaru 's Fūfu Ijō, Koibito Miman ' ( More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ) manga unveiled its main staff and teaser visual on Monday.

Takao Kato ( To Love-Ru , Pandora Hearts , Upotte!! ) is serving as the chief director, and Junichi Yamamoto ( Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen , Monster Girl Doctor ) is directing at Studio Mother . Naruhisa Arakawa ( Kingdom , Twin Star Exorcists , Upotte!! ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Chizuru Kobayashi ( Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne , Pandora Hearts ) is designing the characters. Akira Nagasaka is the color key artist, and Naoko Akuzawa (Team TillDawn) is directing the art. Misato Takahata ( Moe ) is the compositing director of photography, and Ichirō Chaen ( Typhoon Graphics ) is editing.

The manga centers on third-year high school student Jirō Yakuin, who gets saddled with his gyaru classmate Akari Watanabe for the class's "marriage training" project about practicing to be a married couple. Jirō is the complete opposite of Akari, but the two know that if they do well they will be able to switch partners to end up with their respective crushes, and so they force themselves to act like the perfect married couple.

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in 2018, and Kadokawa published the eighth volume on Monday.

Source: Mantan Web