The Demon Girl Next Door Anime's Promo Video Highlights Sakura Chiyoda

Anime gets special event with cast on February 5, 2023

TBS Animation began streaming on Friday a character promotional video for Machikado Mazoku 2-Chōme , the second season of the television anime of Izumo Ito 's The Demon Girl Next Door ( Machikado Mazoku ) manga, and it highlights Sakura Chiyoda, Momo's older sister. Hisako Kanemoto plays Sakura.

The anime's official website also announced a special event with the anime's cast that will take place at Culttz Kawasaki on February 5, 2023.

The anime premiered on the TBS channel on April 7.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and it describes the story:

Our favorite supernatural powerhouse, Shamiko, AKA Shadow Mistress Yuko, aims to break the curse placed on her family by the Clan of Light. Along the way, she forms an unlikely allegiance with Momo, a rival from the Light Clan! They'll need to work together to find another magical girl who's gone mysteriously missing, and what this? There's a dangerous force lurking somewhere in the city, plus Shamiko's mysterious father might be closer than she thinks? Looks like Shamiko and Momo will have their hands full in this latest installment of The Demon Girl Next Door !

Hiroaki Sakurai ( Cromartie High School , Maid Sama! , The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. ) is returning to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Keiichirō Ōchi ( La Corda d'Oro Blue Sky , Hinamatsuri , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is once again in charge of the series' scripts. Mai Otsuka ( Shakugan no Shana , Non Non Biyori , This Art Club Has a Problem! ) is returning to design the characters.

The first season aired from July to September 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. HIDIVE also began streaming an English dub for the anime in August 2020.