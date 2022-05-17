Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Anime Reveals Promo Video, Cast, Staff

Visual unveiled

An official website and Twitter account opened for the television anime adaptation of Onigunsō 's Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari manga on Wednesday, and it revealed a promotional video, visual, cast, and staff.

The cast includes:

Takeo Ōtsuka as Hyōma Kunato

Yūki Takada as Botan Nagatsuki

Ryuichi Kimura ( Kemono Friends 2 , Aikatsu! ) is directing the series at BN Pictures Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , The Demon Girl Next Door ) is in charge of series composition. Shiori Fujisawa is designing the characters. John Kanda and XELIK are composing the music.

Seven Seas licensed the manga. The company describes the story:

When spirits cross over into the human world, they can possess old objects and gain a physical form: a tsukumogami. Tsukumogami can be gentle, violent, or somewhere in-between, so the Saenome clan peacefully helps send them back to the spirit world to avoid destruction. Kunato Hyouma is a member of the clan, but is...less than peaceful, since he holds a grudge from when a tsukumogami robbed him of something important. Afraid that Hyouma's brash anger in dealing with these spirits will lead to supernatural catastrophes, Hyouma's grandfather sends him to live in Kyoto with Nagatsuki Botan, an unusual young woman who actually lives with tsukumogami like family! Can Hyouma learn to control his emotions when dealing with tsukumogami, or is his own spirit doomed to be possessed with rage forever?

Onigunsō launched the manga in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in April 2014, and the manga switched to Ultra Jump in January 2016. Shueisha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on November 19, and it will publish the 14th volume on May 18. The manga also runs on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website.

Sources: Monogatari anime's website and Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web