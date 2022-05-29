Dragon Quest Builders Game Launches for Mobile, Dragon Quest Treasures Game Streams Trailer

2016 "sandbox action RPG" Dragon Quest Builders launches for iOS, Android

Square Enix launched its Dragon Quest Builders game for iOS and Android mobile devices on Friday. The company's YouTube channel began streaming a trailer for its Dragon Quest Treasures game on Thursday.

The channel began streaming a trailer for the mobile version of Dragon Quest Builders on the same day.

The Dragon Quest Treasures game will center on Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age . The game will focus on the childhood of the siblings, and will center on treasure hunting activity. The game's development team mentioned that the game will still be an RPG, but "non-traditional." Square Enix will reveal more information about the game in June.

Square Enix released the first Dragon Quest Builders "sandbox action RPG" on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita in January 2016 in Japan. The game is set in Alfegard, the setting of the original Dragon Quest game. The story follows an alternate ending of the game where the hero accepts the Dragon Lord's offer to rule half the world. The player takes control of a new hero to rebuild the land.

Square Enix released the first game in North America and Europe on the PS4 (digitally and physically) and PS Vita (digital only) in October 2016. The company released a Nintendo Switch version of the game in March 2018. The Switch version added a Great Sabrecub that players can ride in Free build mode, which makes players faster and gives them materials after defeating enemies.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 ( Dragon Quest Builders 2: Hakaigami Shidō to Karappo no Shima ), the sequel game to Dragon Quest Builders , shipped in Japan in December 2018 for both the PS4 and Switch. The game then launched for the PS4 and Switch in North America and Europe in July 2019 and for PC via Steam in December 2019. The game launched for Microsoft Store for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in May 2021.