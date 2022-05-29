SD Gundam Battle Alliance Game Launches on August 25

Game launches for Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel began streaming the release date announcement trailer for the SD Gundam Battle Alliance game on Friday. The game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Windows PC on August 25.

The game will feature missions that allow individual play or co-op allowing up to three players.

The company describes the game:

The phenomenon known as Historical Breaks has mixed Mobile Suits across the Gundam Universe into a different world, “G: Universe”. Explore various Gundam works while investigating the Break phenomenon and correct the timeline to each world!

The Deluxe Edition of the game will include base game as well as the game's season pass. Pre-order bonuses for the game include the SD Gundam World Sangoku Sōketsuden Pack; Expansion Parts and Capital Tickets available at the start of the game; and early release of the Gundam, Knight Gundam and Musha Gundam units.

New titles in franchise include the upcoming free-to-play strategy game titled SD Gundam G Generation Eternal for iOS and Android devices.

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.