Shadows House 2nd Season Anime's Full Promo Video Reveals July 8 Debut, Songs by ReoNa, ClariS

A live-streamed special for the second television anime season based on so-ma-to 's Shadows House manga debuted the season's full promotional video on Thursday. The video announces the season's July 8 premiere and previews the theme songs.

The series will premiere on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV channels on July 8 at 24:00 (effectively, July 9 at midnight), and it will also run on BS Asahi , WOWOW , MBS , and Fukushima TV .

ReoNa performs the opening theme song "Shall We Dance?" (heard at the end of the video above), and ClariS performs the ending theme song "Masquerade" (heard first in the video).

The second season's returning cast members include:

Creators so-ma-to had noted it was said during the first season (when they supervised the scripts) that there would be only one cours (quarter of the year) for the anime. The creators added that a new season means they would have to supervise scripts once again while still serializing the manga, but vowed to do their best.

The first season premiered in April 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . The company describes the story:

High atop a cliff sits the mansion known as Shadows House, home to a faceless clan that pretends to live like nobles. They express their emotions through living dolls that also endlessly clean the home of soot. One such servant, Emilico, aids her master Kate as they learn more about themselves and the mysteries of the house.

Kazuki Ohashi (episode director for Kakegurui , Girlish Number , Ace Attorney Season 2 ) directed the series at CloverWorks , and Toshiya Ono ( The Promised Neverland , Gatchaman Crowds , tsuritama ) oversaw the series scripts. Chizuko Kusakabe ( Pumpkin Scissors , Trouble Chocolate ) designed the characters, and is joined by Shihomi Matsubayashi on the second season. Kenichiro Suehiro ( Cells at Work! , Golden Kamuy , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) composed the music.

The manga launched in Weekly Young Jump in September 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on March 18. Yen Press licensed the manga.