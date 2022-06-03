Coppelion's Tomonori Inoue Launches New Manga on June 10

Manatsu no Grey Goo manga is "likely" to be sci-fi

Manga creator Tomonori Inoue announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday that he is launching a new manga titled Manatsu no Grey Goo (Midsummer's Grey Goo) in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app on June 10. Inoue noted that the manga's genre will "likely" be science fiction, and also shared an illustration for the manga.

Inoue launched the Coppelion manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in 2008, before moving it to Monthly Young Magazine in 2012. Inoue ended the manga in the magazine in February 2016. Crunchyroll published the manga digitally in English, and Kodansha Comics has released all 26 volumes of the manga digitally. A science-fiction military action series' television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2013. Viz Media streamed the anime and later released it on home video.

Inoue launched the Candy & Cigarettes manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd in January 2017. Kodansha moved the manga to the "renewed" Monthly Young Magazine in May 2021 after it published the final issue of Young Magazine the 3rd in April 2021. The manga ended in July 2021, and Kodansha published the manga's 11th and final volume in November 2021. Seven Seas licensed the manga and will release it in August.