Arc System Works Announces Ground Divers Switch Game with Theme Song by Hironobu Kageyama
posted on by Alex Mateo
Dig Dug-like game launches on June 30
The IGN Expo livestream revealed on Friday a new game by Arc System Works titled Ground Divers. Hironobu Kageyama (Dragon Ball Z's opening theme song "Cha-La-Head-Cha-La") performs the game's theme song, previewed in the trailer:
The Dig Dug-like puzzle platformer game will launch for Nintendo Switch on June 30.
Shigeto Koyama (Gurren Lagann, DARLING in the FRANXX) is the mecha designer. Kakeru Kakemaru is the character designer.
Source: IGN Expo livestream