Godzilla Singular Point Anime Gets Novel Spinoff on July 26

Shueisha is listing a novel spinoff for the Godzilla Singular Point anime series. The novel will ship on July 26, and the series' writer Toh Enjoe will pen the novel. The novel will feature a new story centering on the Rodan corpses in the outskirts of Nigashio city in Chiba.

Netflix debuted the anime in Japan in March 2021, and the anime later had its television premiere on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , BS11 and Sun TV in April 2021. Every episode premiered on Netflix in Japan first before its television broadcast. The anime had 13 episodes.

Netflix debuted the anime outside of Japan in June 2021.

The story follows "the young geniuses Mei Kamino, a female researcher, and Yun Arikawa, a male engineer, as they take on an unprecedented threat with their companions."

Atsushi Takahashi ( Blue Exorcist movie , Doraemon the Movie: "Kachi-Kochi" Nobita's Great Adventure in the Antarctic , Rideback ) directed the series at BONES and Orange , which collaborated to combine "hand-drawn and CG animation styles." Japanese science-fiction novelist Toh Enjoe ( The Empire of Corpses ) supervised and wrote the scripts in his first television project. Kazue Katō , creator of the Blue Exorcist manga, drafted the original character designs. Eiji Yamamori ( Princess Mononoke , Spirited Away , The Wind Rises key animator) designed the Kaiju monsters. Satoshi Ishino ( Date A Live , Excel Saga , No. 6 ) adapted Kazue Katō 's original character designs for animation.

Source: Shueisha