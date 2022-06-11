hololive Alternative Project Posts 2nd Anime Teaser, holoearth Game's Concept Movie

Cover Corporation presented the second English-subtitled anime teaser promotional video for the new hololive Alternative metaverse project, as well as new details on the project's holoearth game, during a live-streamed "holoearth TV" special on Saturday.

Below is the first concept movie for holoearth, the game set in the world of hololive Alternative . The VTubers (virtual YouTube entertainers) of Cover's Hololive Production and their fans can experience the new virtual world of Hololive Alternative.

Saturday's special presented the game's key visual and female avatar concept designs by Trigger 's Masaru Sakamoto ( SSSS.Gridman , SSSS.Dynazenon ). It also previewed the user interface design.

The second anime teaser features the theme song "story time" by Star Flower (Hoshimachi Suisei, AZKi , Moona Hoshinova, IRyS).

Takahiro Ōkawa directed and created the storyboards for the new teaser. Yūkei Yamada ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ) returns from the first teaser as the chief animation director, and is also one of the animation directors along with Toshiya Kōno and Risa Miyatani. Other key animators include Takahito Sakazume , Shun Enokido (the first teaser's director), Go Suzuki, Tooru Iwazawa, Yomosaka, Kerorira , Kou Aine , Yūdai Nagano , Youhei Yaegashi, Kai Shibata , Kaito Tomioka , Mizuki Takahashi , Shū Sugita , Takahiro Ōkawa , Yūkei Yamada , and Toshiya Kōno .

Kou Aine and Snowdrop 's Aoi Gogo , Satomi Torii, and Kenta Tsujimoto are the second key animators. Gogo Aoi is the in-between checker, and Natsuko Harano , Aoi Gogo , Sōta Watanabe , Aika Matsumoto , Akari Makura , Kenta Tsujimoto , Hikaru Sasaki, and Yoshihiro Miyauchi are credited for in-between animation at Snowdrop and OLM Asia .

Stella Road 's Naomi Nakano , Yui Ito, and Nagisa Abe are in charge of color design and color coordination. Stella Road 's Kaho Endо̄ ( Sword Art Online: Alicization ) and Yui Ito are the coloring checkers. Stella Road 's Yuki Kadomatsu , Asami Eguchi , Keito Kikuchi, Tomoe Oku , and Rie Arai are credited for coloring with OLM Asia .

Studio Easter 's Kurumi Suzuki , Yoko Koyoma, Tetsuya Usami , Kaori Hoshiba , Daichi Asakura , Satoshi Makioka , Manabe Akiko, and Jin Sakuma are in charge of backgrounds. Tomoyuki Arima is credited for 2D works. Daisuke Chiba is the compositing directors of photography who also handled 3D backgrounds and visual effects. Cover Corporiation edited and produced the teaser.

The project will create an "alternative world" featuring the girls of hololive. The agency is looking for content creators interested in being part of the project, and creators may apply on the website.

hololive Alternative also has a manga on Twitter that is based on an original story set in this project's world. Kōsuke Kurose ( Goblin Slayer (manga) is drawing the holoearth Chronicles Side:E Yamato Kasо̄ Kaiitan (Holoearth Chronicles Side:E Yamato Phantasia) manga.

hololive CEO Motoaki “Yagoo” Tanigo had announced in January 2021 that the company was recruiting staff for a new online service involving the hololive performers and fan community. Tanigo wrote that hololive was considering making this service a "metaverse" where hololive performers could appear in live events, as well as an online game. The idea was to create a service where "everyone can live online as a 2D character." It would also hopefully alleviate language and communication issues between the many fans who live across the entire world.

Tanigo's post also explained that hololive initially began as a streaming service in 2017, although in April 2018 it shifted into facial capture service to better suit the needs of the time. However, now that hololive's talent roster has expanded, the company felt that it could take on new challenges that would strengthen the brand.

Cover Corporation was founded in 2016, and the first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive. The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. Cover Corporation launched hololive Indonesia — a spinoff group aimed towards the Indonesian audience — in April 2020, followed by hololive English in September 2020. The all-male holostars spinoff group debuted its first generation talent in June 2019. According to Hololive Production's English website, it has around 50 million fans across all its channels.

Source: Press release