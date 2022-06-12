Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure Game's English Character Trailer Streamed

Game will launch for for PS4, Switch, PC in English in 2023

NIS America began streaming a character trailer on Friday for its upcoming English release of Nihon Falcom's The Legend of Heroes : Trails to Azure game for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The game will launch in 2023.

NIS America will also release The Legend of Heroes : Trails from Zero, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, and The Legend of Heroes : Trails into Reverie games in English for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Legend of Heroes : Trails from Zero will launch on September 27 in North America, on September 30 in Europe, and on October 7 in Australia and New Zealand. The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails and The Legend of Heroes : Trails into Reverie will also launch in 2023.

The original The Legend of Heroes : Trails to Azure ( The Legend of Heroes : Ao no Kiseki ) shipped for PSP in September 2011, and the The Legend of Heroes : Ao no Kiseki Eolution port launched for PlayStation Vita in June 2014. The game launched in Japan for PS4 in May 2020. The game is a sequel to The Legend of Heroes : Trails from Zero game.

The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki (Trails of Black) game debuted for the PS4 in September 2021. The game celebrated Nihon Falcom's 40th anniversary and started the "second half" of the "Kiseki" (Trails) series for the franchise .

The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel ( Eiyū Densetsu Sen no Kiseki ) game series is inspiring a television anime adaptation that is slated to debut in early 2023.