Nihon Falcom Reveals The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki Game for 2021 Release

Game set in Republic of Calvard starts "2nd half" of "Trails" series

Nihon Falcom revealed a new game in its The Legend of Heroes franchise on Thursday titled The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki (Trails of Black). The game celebrates Nihon Falcom's 40th anniversary.

The game starts the "second half" of the "Kiseki" (Trails) series for the franchise. The game will take place in the Republic of Calvard.

Nihon Falcom released four screenshots for the game.

NIS America released The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV , the fourth installment in Nihon Falcom's Trails of Cold Steel role-playing game series, for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on October 27 and in Australia and New Zealand on November 3. The game will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and GOG in 2021. The game shipped for the PS4 in Japan in September 2018.

Source: Nihon Falcom's Twitter account via My Game News Flash