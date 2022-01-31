Tatsunoko Pro Animates The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel TV Anime

Tatsunoko Pro announced on Monday that it will animate the previously announced television anime adaptation of Nihon Falcom's The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel ( Eiyū Densetsu Sen no Kiseki ) game series. Hidekazu Sato ( Aquarion Logos , Basquash! , The Slayers Next ) will direct the anime, titled The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War .

Nihon Falcom announced the anime in March 2021 with a planned 2022 premiere, but Tatsunoko Pro stated on Monday that the anime will now debut in early 2023.

The anime will be a global project with the Taiwanese game company UserJoy (the developer of Falcom's works in Asia outside Japan), Funimation , content fund SYOU, and anime planning and production company NADA.

The original game series depicted the story of Rean Schwarzer in the military academy in the Erebonian Empire, but the anime will have a story that centers on the western part of the Zemurian continent based on the games.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel shipped in Japan for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in September 2013. XSEED released the game in North America for both consoles in December 2015, and NIS America released the game in Europe for both consoles in January 2016. XSEED released the game for PC in August 2017. The game's PlayStation 4 release in Japan launched in March 2018.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV , the fourth installment in the role-playing game series, launched for the PS4 in North America and Europe in October 2020 and in Australia and New Zealand in November 2020. The game launched on Steam and Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe in April 2021. The game is also available on Stadia.



Sources: Tatsunoko Pro, Famitsu.com