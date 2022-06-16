Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier Game's Season 3 Trailer Posted

Season 3 includes new maps, weapons, materia, styles

Square Enix revealed a new video for the third season of its Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier smartphone game during its "Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration" event. The video previews new maps, weapons, materia, and styles. The third season is now ongoing.

The game debuted for smartphones in November 2021. The game is a battle royale-style game that takes place 30 years before the main Final Fantasy VII game.

The game includes controller support, and also includes a training mode.

Square Enix is also developing the Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis smartphone game, which will launch worldwide in 2022.

