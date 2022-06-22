My Isekai Life: Strongest Sage Online Game Launches Worldwide

CTW Inc. launched the My Isekai Life : Strongest Sage Online MMORPG based on Shinkoshoto 's My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! ( Tensei Kenja no Isekai Life: Daini no Shokugyō o Ete, Sekai Saikyō ni Narimashita ) light novel series on Monday. The free-to-play game is available in Japanese, English, and Traditional Chinese.

The browser based MMORPG is available to play on the game's official website.

SB Creative 's GA Novel imprint began publishing the story with illustrations by Huuka Kazabana in 2018.

The television anime of Shinkoshoto 's My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! ( Tensei Kenja no Isekai Life: Daini no Shokugyō o Ete, Sekai Saikyō ni Narimashita ) light novel series will premiere on the AT-X channel on July 4 at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. EDT) with a one-hour special airing of the first two episodes. The anime will also run on the Tokyo MX , BS NTV , and BS Fuji channels, as well as on Abema and other streaming services in Japan. HIDIVE will exclusively stream the anime as part of the summer simulcast season.

The story centers around Yūji Sano who works at a company that is harsh on its employees. After bringing some overtime work back home, he gets a message on his computer: "You have been summoned to an alternate world!" It is a game-like world, complete with status bars and skills. Yūji tames a slime monster and thus becomes a tamer. Then, he suddenly attains a second profession — sage — and awakens magical powers within himself. Yūji's alternate world adventure begins when he follows a slime, that seemingly weakest of all monsters.

PONJEA launched the manga adaptation in 2018. Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga adaptation with the title My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! .

Source: Press release