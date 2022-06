Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Switch RPG's Video Previews Characters, World, Battles, Classes

Game launches on July 29

Nintendo streamed a Direct livestream for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 , the latest installment in the Xenoblade Chronicles role-playing game series, and its trailer and footage previewed the characters, world, battle system, and classes.

Trailer

Direct Livestream

The main characters include Noah, Eunie, Lanz, Mio, Taion, and Sena. The world features large open areas, colonies with citizens, and rest spots. The game will also include auto-navigation and landmarks for warps.

In battle, players can use arts assigned to buttons, link arts for combos and chain attacks, and swap characters mid-fight. Each party member has a class that influences their attributes and how they battle. Classes include Swordfighter, Zephyr, Medic Gunner, Tactician, Heavy Guard, and Ogre. Members can change classes.

Characters can also fuse together to become creatures known as Ouroboros. Ouroboros have different forms dpeending on which of the two characters are in control. Additional characters called Heroes can join the party as a seventh member. Heroes introduce additional classes and arts.

The game will get a paid DLC expansion pass that includes a new story scenario, outfits, quests, and battles.

The game will launch for the Switch on July 29, ahead of its originally announced September release date.

The game will get a special edition in the My Nintendo Store, which includes box artwork from character designer Masatsugu Saitō , a hardcover art book, and a steel case.

Nintendo describes the game:

A vast world awaits in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the next game in the acclaimed RPG series from developer MONOLITHSOFT. Players will step into the roles of protagonists Noah and Mio amid turmoil between the hostile nations of Keves and Agnus. Six characters hailing from those nations will take part in a grand tale with “life” as its central theme.

Nintendo released the original Xenoblade Chronicles for the Wii in Japan in 2010, Europe in 2011, and North America in 2012. Nintendo released Xenoblade Chronicles 3D for the New Nintendo 3DS in April 2015 in North America and Europe. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition , the Switch remake of the original game, launched in May 2020.

The Xenoblade Chronicles X "spiritual successor" shipped for the Wii U system in December 2015. Takahashi previously expressed a desire to port Xenoblade Chronicles X to the Switch.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 shipped for the Switch in December 2017.

Source: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct livestream