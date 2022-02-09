Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Switch RPG Confirmed for September With Trailer

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday that Monolith Software is developing Xenoblade Chronicles 3 , the latest installment in its Xenoblade Chronicles role-playing game series. The game will release for the Switch this September.

Nintendo describes the game:

A vast world awaits in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the next game in the acclaimed RPG series from developer MONOLITHSOFT. Players will step into the roles of protagonists Noah and Mio amid turmoil between the hostile nations of Keves and Agnus. Six characters hailing from those nations will take part in a grand tale with “life” as its central theme.

Nintendo released the original Xenoblade Chronicles for the Wii in Japan in 2010, Europe in 2011, and North America in 2012. Nintendo released Xenoblade Chronicles 3D for the New Nintendo 3DS in April 2015 in North America and Europe. The Xenoblade Chronicles X "spiritual successor" shipped for the Wii U system in December 2015. Takahashi previously expressed a desire to port Xenoblade Chronicles X to the Switch.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 shipped for the Switch in December 2017.