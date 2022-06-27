Live-Action Rent-A-Girlfriend Show Casts Comedian Oideyasu Oda as Kazuya's Father

Production finishes principal photography for series premiering on July 2

The staff for the live-action series of Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga announced another cast member and the end of principal photography on Tuesday. Comedian Oideyasu Oda (Come Come Everybody, Birds Without Names) plays Kazuo Kinoshita, the father of the main lead Kazuya.

Oda noted that this is his first role in the standard Japanese dialect spoken in Tokyo, and he asks viewers to check out if he could get rid of his Kansai accent. (The Kyoto native has been playing characters from the Kansai area south of Tokyo for years.)

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

You can rent a girlfriend, but can you buy love? Hapless college first-year Kazuya Kinoshita, reeling from a bad breakup, rents a few hours of friendly companionship at the aquarium with the idol-beautiful and polite Chizuru. But rock bottom might be lower than Kazuya thought! Family, school, and life all start to go wrong, and to make matters worse, Chizuru is much more than the pretty face and sweet demeanor he thought he'd bargained for...

Naniwa Danshi idol group member Ryūsei Ōnishi (live-action Seiho Boys' High School! ) and actress Hiyori Sakurada (live-action Tokyo Ghoul , Twilight) star as the protagonist Kazuya Kinoshita and the heroine Chizuru Mizuhara, respectively.

The other cast cast members include:

Daisuke Yamamoto (Ossan's Love franchise ) and Kazuki Kon is directing, and Kumiko Asō (Marumo no Okite) is writing the scripts. Yūki Munakata is composing the music. The series will premiere on the TV Asahi channel on July 2 at 26:30 a.m. (effectively, July 3 at 2:30 a.m.), and it will also run on the Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV channel on July 3 at 11:55 p.m. (10:55 a.m. EDT). It will stream on the TVer, GYAO! , dTV , and Hulu services in Japan.

Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. The series received a manga anthology on August 17, 2020.

The manga also inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide except in Asia. A second season will premiere in the Super Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 affiliates on July 1. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

Source: Comic Natalie