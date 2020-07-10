Rent-A-Girlfriend Gets Manga Anthology on August 17

This year's 32nd issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga is getting a manga anthology on August 17. The anthology will include works from the following manga creators:

Miyajima launched the main manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. The manga's 15th compiled book volume shipped on June 17.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

In Japan, the lonely have a new way out — online services that rent out dads, children, even girlfriends! When Kazuya's true love dumps him, he's just desperate enough to try it, and he's shocked at how cute and sweet his rental girlfriend turns out to be. But she wants to keep their "relationship" a secret, and there's a complication... she goes to his university... and their grandmothers are in the same home... and they live next door to each other?! And Kazuya finds out she's not nearly as nice in "real life"..

The manga is inspiring an anime that will premiere on the Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 other network affiliates on Friday at 25:25 (effectively, Saturday at 1:25 a.m.). Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide except in Asia as part of the summer 2020 season. The show is listed with 12 episodes.