Megaton Musashi Anime's 2nd Season Unveils Promo Video, Opening Theme, October 7 Premiere

Special Edition of 1st season airs on July 8

The official website for Level 5 's Megaton-kyū Musashi multimedia project revealed a teaser promotional video and October 7 premiere for the second season of the project's television anime. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Eiyū no Uta" (Hero's Song) by Kodai Matsūra.

The website also streamed a promotional video for the Special Edition of the first season:

The anime's second season will premiere on October 7 on Tokyo MX at 10:00 p.m. before airing on BS Fuji and Level 5 's YouTube channel. The first season's Special Edition, featuring new cuts, will air on July 8 on the same channels. The second season is a continuation of the Special Edition.

The second season will feature a returning cast and crew.

Level 5 founder and president Akihiro Hino ( Yōkai Watch original concept) is credited as the anime's chief director and original creator, and he is also writing and supervising the anime's scripts. Shigeharu Takahashi ( Yo-kai Watch: The Movie ) is directing the anime at OLM. Takuzō Nagano ( Yōkai Watch ) is credited for original character designs, and Yūji Ikeda ( Inazuma Eleven ) is designing those characters for animation. Toshihiko Kuriaki is credited for art concepts. Ken'ichirō Saigō ( Yōkai Watch ) is composing the music. Ryō Tanaka ( Granblue Fantasy the Animation ) is the audio director.

The Megaton Musashi X (Cross) game will launch in fall.

The anime's first season premiered on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji in October 2021 and aired its final episode on December.

The project includes a television anime, game, collaboration with Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, toys by Bandai, and an internet anime spinoff titled "After School." Level-5 announced the project in 2016, initially with a planned start time of summer 2017. The game launched for the PlayStation 4 and Switch in November 2021.

The story takes place after 90 percent of humanity was wiped out due to an invasion. Survivors live in a shelter where their lives are monitored, and memories of the invasion erased. Three teenagers from the shelter are chosen to pilot three machines that combine to form the Musashi robot, made out of a material named Megatronium alloy. The series balances robot action with school life.

Each different medium—game, anime, or other—tells the story from the point of view of a different set of characters.