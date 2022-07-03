News
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Anime Casts Romi Park as Shikimori's Mother
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the anime of Keigo Maki's romantic comedy manga Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie (Kawaii Dake Ja Nai Shikimori-san) announced on Sunday that Romi Park has joined the anime's cast as Shikimori's mother.
The anime premiered on Asahi Broadcasting, TV Asahi, and 22 affiliated networks on the ANiMAZiNG!!! block on April 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime and is also streaming an English dub.
The anime had to delay episode 7 in May, as production company Doga Kobo had been temporarily closed in April due to rapid increase in staff members diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime's 12th and final episode will air on July 9.
Ryota Itoh (My Senpai Is Annoying) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo with Shōhei Yamanaka as assistant director. Yoshimi Narita (HappinessCharge PreCure!, Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart., My Senpai Is Annoying) is in charge of the series scripts. Ai Kikuchi (Engaged to the Unidentified, New Game!, How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?) is designing the characters. Nasuo☆ is performing the opening theme song, while Yuki Nakashima is performing the ending song.
Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Shikimori seems like the perfect girlfriend: cute, fun to be around, sweet when she wants to be... but she has a cool dark side that comes out under the right circumstances. And her boyfriend Izumi loves to be around when that happens! A fun and funny high school romance with a sassy twist perfect for fans of Nagatoro-san and Komi Can't Communicate!
Maki launched the ongoing manga on the Magazine Pocket app in February 2019.
Source: Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie anime's website via Ota-Suke