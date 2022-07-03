Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Anime Casts Romi Park as Shikimori's Mother

Show's 12th, final episode airs on July 9

The official website for the anime of Keigo Maki 's romantic comedy manga Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie ( Kawaii Dake Ja Nai Shikimori-san ) announced on Sunday that Romi Park has joined the anime's cast as Shikimori's mother.

The anime premiered on Asahi Broadcasting , TV Asahi , and 22 affiliated networks on the ANiMAZiNG!!! block on April 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime and is also streaming an English dub.

The anime had to delay episode 7 in May, as production company Doga Kobo had been temporarily closed in April due to rapid increase in staff members diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime's 12th and final episode will air on July 9.

Ryota Itoh ( My Senpai Is Annoying ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo with Shōhei Yamanaka as assistant director. Yoshimi Narita ( HappinessCharge PreCure! , Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. , My Senpai Is Annoying ) is in charge of the series scripts. Ai Kikuchi ( Engaged to the Unidentified , New Game! , How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? ) is designing the characters. Nasuo☆ is performing the opening theme song, while Yuki Nakashima is performing the ending song.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Shikimori seems like the perfect girlfriend: cute, fun to be around, sweet when she wants to be... but she has a cool dark side that comes out under the right circumstances. And her boyfriend Izumi loves to be around when that happens! A fun and funny high school romance with a sassy twist perfect for fans of Nagatoro-san and Komi Can't Communicate !

Maki launched the ongoing manga on the Magazine Pocket app in February 2019.