Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Premiere, Cast for Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will begin streaming the English dub for the anime of Keigo Maki 's romantic comedy manga Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie ( Kawaii Dake Ja Nai Shikimori-san ) on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

The English cast includes:

Additional Voices include Aaron Campbell , Alex Mai , Ben Balmaceda , Jan Aponte , Kalyn McCabe , Kelsey Maher , Kevin D. Thelwell , Linda Young , Madeleine Broseh , Marisa Duran , Mark Allen Jr. , and Paul Cline .

Emily Fajardo is directing the English dub with Mark Allen Jr. and Tia Ballard as assistants. Jamal Robertson is the ADR engineer with Bob Romans as assistant. Clayton Browning is writing the script, and Tyler Walker is supervising. Brandon Peters is in charge of ADR prep.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Shikimori seems like the perfect girlfriend: cute, fun to be around, sweet when she wants to be... but she has a cool dark side that comes out under the right circumstances. And her boyfriend Izumi loves to be around when that happens! A fun and funny high school romance with a sassy twist perfect for fans of Nagatoro-san and Komi Can't Communicate !

Ryota Itoh ( My Senpai Is Annoying ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo with Shōhei Yamanaka as assistant director. Yoshimi Narita ( HappinessCharge PreCure! , Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. , My Senpai Is Annoying ) is in charge of the series scripts. Ai Kikuchi ( Engaged to the Unidentified , New Game! , How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? ) is designing the characters. Nasuo☆ will perform the opening theme song, while Yuki Nakashima will perform the ending song.

The anime premiered on Asahi Broadcasting , TV Asahi , and 22 affiliated networks on the ANiMAZiNG!!! block on April 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Maki launched the ongoing manga on the Magazine Pocket app in February 2019.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)