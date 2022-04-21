News
Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Premieres, Casts for Love After World Domination, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Anime's 3rd Season
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday the English dub premieres and casts for the Love After World Domination and Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai -Ultra Romantic- anime.
The company will begin streaming the dub for the television anime of Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu's Love After World Domination (Koi wa Sekai Seifuku no Ato de) manga on Friday at 5:15 p.m. EDT.
The English dub cast includes:
- Anthony DiMascio as Fudo (Red Gelato)
- Lindsay Seidel as Desumi (Reaper Princess)
- Morgan Lauré as Misaki (Yellow Gelato)
- Nazeeh Tarsha as Hayato (Blue Gelato)
- Macy Anne Johnson as Haru (Pink Gelato)
- Jason Lord as Daigo (Green Gelato)
- Charlie Campbell as Professor Big Gelato
- Cris George as Culverin Bear
- Monty Thompson as Narrator
- Mark Allen Jr. as Boar 1A
- Jalitza Delgado as Boy 1A
- Emi Lo as Boy 1B
- Dalton Walker as Man 1A
- Monty Thompson as Changer
- Molly Searcy as Female Base Announcer 1A
- Emi Lo as Female Staffer 1A
- Dalton Walker as Male Skull 1A
- Comona Lewin as Male Skull 1B, Male Skull 1M
- Cory Phillips as Male Skull 1C, Male Skull 1L
- Aaron Campbell as Male Skull 1D, Male Skull 1K
- Jacob Alexander as Male Skull 1E, Male Skull 1J
- Ethan Gallardo as Male Skull 1F, Male Skull 1I
- Mark Allen Jr. as Male Skull 1G
- John Gerhardt as Male Skull 1H
Jad Saxton is directing the English dub with Dallas Reid, Sara Ragsdale, and Caitlin Glass as assistants. Rickey Watkins is the lead ADR engineer with Zachary Davis and Jameson Outlaw as assistants. Clint Bickham is writing the English script and Emily Neves is supervising. Jennifer Alyx is handling the ADR prep. Neal Malley is the ADR mix engineer.
The show premiered on April 8.
Crunchyroll will begin streaming the dub for Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai -Ultra Romantic-, the third season of the Kaguya-sama: Love is War television anime, on Friday at 5:30 p.m. EDT.
The English cast (which features returning members) includes:
- Alexis Tipton as Kaguya Shinomiya
- Aaron Dismuke as Miyuki Shirogane (Note: Clifford Chapin will play the character until Dismuke is off of vocal rest)
- Jad Saxton as Chika Fujiwara
- Austin Tindle as Yu Ishigami
- Madeleine Morris as Miko Iino
- AmaLee as Ai Hayasaka
- Jeremy Inman as Adolphe Pescarolo
- Heather Walker as Kei Shirogane
- Hope Endrenyi as Maki Shijo
- Ian Sinclair as Narrator
Additional Voices include Kevin Thelwell, Oscar Seung, and Jeremy Inman.
Aaron Dismuke, Morgan Garrett, and Michelle Rojas are directing the English dub. Kim Morton is the ADR engineer. Jessica Sluys is writing the script with Tyler Walker as supervisor. Benjamin Tehrani is in charge of ADR prep. William Dewell is the mix engineer.
The season debuted on April 9. Aniplex of America hosted the U.S. premiere advanced screening on April 2 in Los Angeles and New York.
Source: Crunchyroll (link 2)