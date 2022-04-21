Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Premieres, Casts for Love After World Domination, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Anime's 3rd Season

Both dubs premiere on Friday

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday the English dub premieres and casts for the Love After World Domination and Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai -Ultra Romantic- anime.

The company will begin streaming the dub for the television anime of Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu 's Love After World Domination ( Koi wa Sekai Seifuku no Ato de ) manga on Friday at 5:15 p.m. EDT.

The English dub cast includes:

Jad Saxton is directing the English dub with Dallas Reid , Sara Ragsdale , and Caitlin Glass as assistants. Rickey Watkins is the lead ADR engineer with Zachary Davis and Jameson Outlaw as assistants. Clint Bickham is writing the English script and Emily Neves is supervising. Jennifer Alyx is handling the ADR prep. Neal Malley is the ADR mix engineer.

The show premiered on April 8.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming the dub for Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai -Ultra Romantic- , the third season of the Kaguya-sama: Love is War television anime, on Friday at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

The English cast (which features returning members) includes:

Additional Voices include Kevin Thelwell , Oscar Seung , and Jeremy Inman .

Aaron Dismuke , Morgan Garrett , and Michelle Rojas are directing the English dub . Kim Morton is the ADR engineer. Jessica Sluys is writing the script with Tyler Walker as supervisor. Benjamin Tehrani is in charge of ADR prep. William Dewell is the mix engineer.

The season debuted on April 9. Aniplex of America hosted the U.S. premiere advanced screening on April 2 in Los Angeles and New York.

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2)