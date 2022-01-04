Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Anime Reveals More Cast, Song Artists, April 2 Debut

The official website for the anime of Keigo Maki 's romantic comedy manga Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie ( Kawaii Dake Ja Nai Shikimori-san ) manga revealed more cast, theme song artists, a new visual, and the April 2 premiere date for the anime on Wednesday.

The anime will premiere on Asahi Broadcasting , TV Asahi , and 22 affiliated networks on the ANiMAZiNG!!! block on April 2. Nasuo☆ will perform the opening theme song, while Yuki Nakashima will perform the ending song.

The newly announced cast members include:

Misato Matsuoka as Nekozaki, Shikimori's friend and classmate



Rina Hidaka as Hachimitsu, Shikimori's friend and classmate



Nobuhiko Okamoto as Inuzuka, Izumi's friend and classmate





The previously announced cast members include:

Saori Ōnishi as Shikimori



Shūichirō Umeda as Izumi





Ryota Itoh ( My Senpai Is Annoying ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo with Shōhei Yamanaka as assistant director. Yoshimi Narita ( HappinessCharge PreCure! , Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. , My Senpai Is Annoying ) is in charge of the series scripts. Ai Kikuchi ( Engaged to the Unidentified , New Game! , How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? ) is designing the characters.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Shikimori seems like the perfect girlfriend: cute, fun to be around, sweet when she wants to be... but she has a cool dark side that comes out under the right circumstances. And her boyfriend Izumi loves to be around when that happens! A fun and funny high school romance with a sassy twist perfect for fans of Nagatoro-san and Komi Can't Communicate !

Maki launched the manga on Magazine Pocket in February 2019. Kodansha will publish the 11th compiled book volume on Friday. Kodansha Comics published the seventh volume on December 7.