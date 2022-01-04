News
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Anime Reveals More Cast, Song Artists, April 2 Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the anime of Keigo Maki's romantic comedy manga Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie (Kawaii Dake Ja Nai Shikimori-san) manga revealed more cast, theme song artists, a new visual, and the April 2 premiere date for the anime on Wednesday.
The anime will premiere on Asahi Broadcasting, TV Asahi, and 22 affiliated networks on the ANiMAZiNG!!! block on April 2. Nasuo☆ will perform the opening theme song, while Yuki Nakashima will perform the ending song.
The newly announced cast members include:
Rina Hidaka as Hachimitsu, Shikimori's friend and classmate
Nobuhiko Okamoto as Inuzuka, Izumi's friend and classmate
The previously announced cast members include:
Shūichirō Umeda as Izumi
Ryota Itoh (My Senpai Is Annoying) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo with Shōhei Yamanaka as assistant director. Yoshimi Narita (HappinessCharge PreCure!, Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart., My Senpai Is Annoying) is in charge of the series scripts. Ai Kikuchi (Engaged to the Unidentified, New Game!, How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?) is designing the characters.
Crunchyroll will stream the anime.
Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Shikimori seems like the perfect girlfriend: cute, fun to be around, sweet when she wants to be... but she has a cool dark side that comes out under the right circumstances. And her boyfriend Izumi loves to be around when that happens! A fun and funny high school romance with a sassy twist perfect for fans of Nagatoro-san and Komi Can't Communicate!
Maki launched the manga on Magazine Pocket in February 2019. Kodansha will publish the 11th compiled book volume on Friday. Kodansha Comics published the seventh volume on December 7.
Sources: Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie anime's website, Comic Natalie