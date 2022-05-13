Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Anime Gets Episode Delays Due to COVID-19

The official website for the anime of Keigo Maki 's romantic comedy manga Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie ( Kawaii Dake Ja Nai Shikimori-san ) announced on Friday that several episode broadcasts will be delayed because its production company Doga Kobo had been temporarily closed this month due to rapid increase in staff members diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The upcoming episode schedule is as follows:

May 14 - Episode 6 as scheduled

May 21 - Episode 1 rebroadcast with cast audio commentary

May 28 - Episode 7

June 4 - Episode 8

June 11 - Recap of favorite scenes with cast

June 18 - Episode 9

June 25 - Episode 10

July 2 - Episode 11

July 9 - Episode 12

Doga Kobo closed on April 6, and it remain closed until April 17. The production company has delayed the Technoroid Overmind anime due to the COVID-19 closure. The anime was scheduled to premiere in July.

The Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie anime premiered on Asahi Broadcasting , TV Asahi , and 22 affiliated networks on the ANiMAZiNG!!! block on April 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime and is also streaming an English dub.

Ryota Itoh ( My Senpai Is Annoying ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo with Shōhei Yamanaka as assistant director. Yoshimi Narita ( HappinessCharge PreCure! , Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. , My Senpai Is Annoying ) is in charge of the series scripts. Ai Kikuchi ( Engaged to the Unidentified , New Game! , How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? ) is designing the characters. Nasuo☆ is performing the opening theme song, while Yuki Nakashima is performing the ending song.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Shikimori seems like the perfect girlfriend: cute, fun to be around, sweet when she wants to be... but she has a cool dark side that comes out under the right circumstances. And her boyfriend Izumi loves to be around when that happens! A fun and funny high school romance with a sassy twist perfect for fans of Nagatoro-san and Komi Can't Communicate !

Maki launched the ongoing manga on the Magazine Pocket app in February 2019.