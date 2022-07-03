Teppen—!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Laughing 'til you Cry Anime Adds 2 More Cast Members

The official Twitter account for Teppen—!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! , the television anime of the Teppen—!!! (Summit!!!) manga, revealed two more cast members for the series on Saturday.

Hiroki Yasumoto as Seiji Tani, the manager of the "Tokako-sō" house where the five comedy trios are living together.



Chiharu as Miki and Rine Takahashi, Yomogi's younger twin sisters who are six years old.



The series premiered on the AbemaTV streaming service on July 2 at 22:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT). The series is also airing on Tokyo MX , Chukyo TV , Sun TV , and Hokkaido TV . Crunchyroll is streaming the series under the title Teppen—!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Laughing 'til you Cry .

Shinji Takamatsu ( School Rumble , Gintama , Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto ) is the anime's chief director, while Toshinori Watanabe ( Soul Buster , Tokyo Ghoul:re , Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- ) is directing the anime at Drive . Jun Kumagai ( Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū , Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- , Aquarion Logos ) is writing and supervising the anime's scripts. Yoshiyuki Ōkubo ( Senki Zesshō Symphogear G , Senki Zesshō Symphogear GX , Senki Zesshō Symphogear XV episode animation director) is designing the characters. Teppen— All Stars, a unit composed of the 15 main cast members, is performing the opening theme song "Teppen— Tengoku ~TOP OF THE LAUGH!!!~." May'n is performing the ending theme song "Ahatte Teppen."

Artist Namamugi and story developer Inujun based the manga on Seiyū San-Shimai Team Y, a unit formed by voice actresses Mikoi Sasaki , Aimi , and Ayasa Itō .

In the story, Yayoi Sakamoto, a diehard fan of comedians and comedy acts, enrolls in the private Kazuki High School in Namba (Osaka's entertainment district famous as the starting point for many comedians). She reunites with Yomogi Takahashi, a childhood friend who once formed the comedy duo "Konamonzu" with her when they were little. Before long, they find themselves putting together a routine at a park like they did before, in order to enter a local shopping area's contest. At that moment, a mysterious girl calls out to them.

Seiyū San-Shimai Team Y's YouTube channel has over 133,000 subscribers. Namamugi launched the ongoing manga in Monthly Bushiroad magazine in January 2021. The manga already spawned in-person events and voice dramas.

The anime's original announcement listed the anime's full title as Teppen—!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! with 15 exclamation points (instead of just three exclamation points as in the manga's title) and teased that the 15 exclamation points have significance. (The Teppen—!!! manga is unrelated with Takaki Konari 's 1993-1996 Teppen manga or its 1996 original video anime adaptation.)