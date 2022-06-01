Teppen—!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Anime Reveals July 2 Premiere

The official Twitter account for Teppen—!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! , the television anime of the Teppen—!!! (Summit!!!) manga, revealed on Wednesday that it will premiere on the Abema streaming service on July 2 at 22:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT). It will then air on Tokyo MX channel on July 2 at 22:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EDT), and it will also run on Chukyo TV , Sun TV , and Hokkaido TV .

Shinji Takamatsu ( School Rumble , Gintama , Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto ) is the anime's chief director, while Toshinori Watanabe ( Soul Buster , Tokyo Ghoul:re , Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- ) is directing the anime at Drive . Jun Kumagai ( Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū , Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- , Aquarion Logos ) is writing and supervising the anime's scripts. Yoshiyuki Ōkubo ( Senki Zesshō Symphogear G , Senki Zesshō Symphogear GX , Senki Zesshō Symphogear XV episode animation director) is designing the characters. Teppen— All Stars, a unit composed of the 15 main cast members, will perform the opening theme song "Teppen— Tengoku ~TOP OF THE LAUGH!!!~."

May'n will perform the show's ending theme song "Ahatte Teppen." May'n and Masayoshi Ōishi wrote the lyrics for the song, while Ōshi and Yashikin composed and arranged the song. The song's single will ship on August 17.