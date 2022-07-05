Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp Heads to PS4, Mobile, PC on July 21

Spike Chunsoft announced on Wednesday that its Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp game will launch for PlayStation 4, PC via Steam , iOS, and Android in North America and Europe on July 21.

The game is a "massively enhanced version" of the Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony board game Ultimate Talent Development Plan . The game has over 1,000 event scenes and new costumes for the characters.

The game launched for Switch in December 2021.

The Danganronpa Decadence game collection, which also includes the Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp bonus board game, shipped as a physical exclusive on Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe in December 2021. The collection launched in Japan under the title Danganronpa Trilogy Pack + Happy Danganronpa S: Chōkōkōkyū no Nangoku Saikoro Kasshuku in November 2021.

NIS America released Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony for PS4, PS Vita, and PC in September 2017. Spike Chunsoft released the game in Japan for PS4 and PS Vita in January 2017. NIS America then released a Danganronpa Trilogy collection for PlayStation 4 in March 2019.

Spike Chunsoft released Danganronpa : Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, the first game in the trilogy, for smartphones in May 2020. It then released Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition for smartphones in August 2020, and released Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition for smartphones on April 12.

The franchise also includes a manga series, three television anime series, an anime special, and an original video anime ( OVA ) project.

Source: Press release