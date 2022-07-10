×
Bocchi the Rock! TV Anime's New Visual Announces October Premiere

posted on by Egan Loo
Anime adapts Aki Hamaji's manga about all-girl rock band

The staff for the anime of Aki Hamaji's four-panel manga Bocchi the Rock! revealed a new character visual featuring the story's band members on Monday. The visual announces that the anime will premiere this October.

The manga's story follows Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō, a lonely high school girl whose heart lies in her guitar. She does nothing every day except strum her guitar by herself at home. However, she happens one day to meet Nijika Ijichi, who is looking for a guitarist for her group named "Kessoku Band."

The main cast includes:

Keiichirō Saitō (ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. Regards) is directing the anime at CloverWorks. Erika Yoshida (Lupin III: Part IV) is in charge of series composition and screenplay. Kerorira (animation director for Wonder Egg Priority) is designing the characters.

Hamaji launched the manga in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine in December 2017.

