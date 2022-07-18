Star Wars: Visions' 'Lop & Ocho' Director Yuuki Igarashi Establishes OUTLINE Anime Studio

Animator Yuuki Igarashi announced the launch of his new animation studio named OUTLINE on Monday. The studio's debut work is the animated music video for Gen Hoshino 's new song "Isekai Kongō Dai-Budōkai (feat. Obake)," which can be viewed in the video below.

OUTLINE is the newest studio under anime planning and production coordination company Twin Engine 's EOTA (Engine of the Animation) studio team, alongside Bug Film and Scooter Films , which were established in October 2021. The studio aims to create "charming characters," pursue "cutting-edge action," and establish a culture of "always aiming for the best." Anime studio 8-Bit 's founder and former representative director Tsutomu Kasai assisted in the studio's establishment.

Igarashi has recently been in the spotlight for directing the "Lop & Ocho" short in the Star Wars: Visions anthology anime last year, and also solo key animated the first ending credits sequence for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. He is also directing a music video for Twin Engine , Good Smile Company , and Max Factory 's Plantopia project, which will debut at Good Smile Company 's Smile Fest 2022 event on August 6-7.

Source: Comic Natalie