Twin Engine, Good Smile, Max Factory Unveil Teaser Trailer for Plantopia Project
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Twin Engine, Good Smile Company, and Max Factory announced more details and revealed a new teaser trailer for their new project Plantopia at the Good Smile Company panel at Anime Expo on Saturday.
The project will first have a short music video that will debut at Good Smile Company's Smile Fest 2022 event on August 6-7. Yuuki Igarashi (Star Wars: Visions' Lop & Ocho short) is directing the video. The project will then launch a Kickstarter for character figures in late August, with plans to later expand into novels, manga, anime, and games.
Illustrators LAM (takt op., Technoroid Overmind, WAKKA) and Kukka (The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbye novel illustrations) are illustrating the project, while Nozomu Kuoka (Escape Speed, Jigoku ni Inore. Ten ni Ochiru. novels) is writing.
The companies describe the project as being set in the far future of a world overgrown with plants, trees, and other foliage, having now taken over the sites of past civilizations. The dominant species in this new world are "Flowerians," a being that combines aspects of humans and flowers. They have built their own culture but are also curious about past civilizations. The story begins when a girl from the extinct human species is discovered, and the Flowerians puzzle over how to interact with her.
