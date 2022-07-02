Twin Engine, Good Smile, Max Factory Unveil Teaser Trailer for Plantopia Project

Twin Engine , Good Smile Company , and Max Factory announced more details and revealed a new teaser trailer for their new project Plantopia at the Good Smile Company panel at Anime Expo on Saturday.







The project will first have a short music video that will debut at Good Smile Company 's Smile Fest 2022 event on August 6-7. Yuuki Igarashi ( Star Wars: Visions ' Lop & Ocho short) is directing the video. The project will then launch a Kickstarter for character figures in late August, with plans to later expand into novels, manga, anime, and games.

Illustrators LAM ( takt op. , Technoroid Overmind , WAKKA ) and Kukka ( The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbye novel illustrations) are illustrating the project, while Nozomu Kuoka ( Escape Speed , Jigoku ni Inore. Ten ni Ochiru. novels) is writing.

The companies describe the project as being set in the far future of a world overgrown with plants, trees, and other foliage, having now taken over the sites of past civilizations. The dominant species in this new world are "Flowerians," a being that combines aspects of humans and flowers. They have built their own culture but are also curious about past civilizations. The story begins when a girl from the extinct human species is discovered, and the Flowerians puzzle over how to interact with her.

