Singer Ichiro Mizuki Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Mizuki had surgery in June

Singer Ichiro Mizuki revealed on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer with lymph node and brain metastasis, following his partial paralysis of the vocal cords last April. Furthermore, a new lung cancer was found earlier this year. Mizuki had surgery in June, and he is receiving therapy for his voice and motor functions.

Mizuki is making good progress, and he is gradually resuming his activities. He is also planning his 50th anniversary as a singer for theme songs. He had refrained from celebrating it last year due to his condition and the COVID-19 pandemic. The 74-year-old singer desires to continue his activities with the goal of being active for life.

Mizuki had revealed in April 2021 during the "Super Robot Spirits 2021 ~stage terra~" concert that he was currently suffering from partial paralysis of the vocal cords, and would focus on healing and recovery. He added that he was undergoing "checkup after checkup," and that this was the first time this has happened in his career of over five decades.

Mizuki has performed theme songs for a wide variety of anime and tokusatsu (live-action special-effects) projects over a career that has spanned five decades. His previous work includes theme songs for Kamen Rider Stronger , Kamen Rider BLACK RX , Kamen Rider X, New Kamen Rider , Combattler V , Voltes V , Voltron , Space Pirate Captain Harlock , and Godannar , among many others.

He is also well known for his many theme songs for the Mazinger Z franchise , including the original Mazinger Z TV anime series, Mazinger Z tai Ankoku Daishōgun , Mazinger Z Vs. Devilman , Mazinger Z Vs. Dr. Hell , Great Mazinger , Great Mazinger tai Getter Robo G - Kuuchuu Dai-Gekitotsu , and the Mazinger Z: Infinity 2017 anime film.