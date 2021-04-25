News
Singer Ichiro Mizuki Reveals Partial Vocal Cord Paralysis, Will Focus on Recovery
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Singer Ichiro Mizuki announced on his Twitter account on Sunday that he is currently suffering from partial paralysis of the vocal cords, and will focus on healing and recovery for now. He added that he is undergoing "checkup after checkup," and that this is the first time this has happened in his career of over five decades. He first delivered the news during the "Super Robot Spirits 2021 ~stage terra~" concert earlier in the day.
Mizuki has performed theme songs for a wide variety of anime and tokusatsu (live-action special-effects) projects over a career that has spanned five decades. His previous work includes theme songs for Kamen Rider Stronger, Kamen Rider BLACK RX, Kamen Rider X, New Kamen Rider, Combattler V, Voltes V, Voltron, Space Pirate Captain Harlock, and Godannar, among many others.
He is also well known for his many theme songs for the Mazinger Z franchise, including the original Mazinger Z TV anime series, Mazinger Z tai Ankoku Daishōgun, Mazinger Z Vs. Devilman, Mazinger Z Vs. Dr. Hell, Great Mazinger, and Great Mazinger tai Getter Robo G - Kuuchuu Dai-Gekitotsu, and most recently, the Mazinger Z: Infinity 2017 anime film.