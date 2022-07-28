3rd Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ~Setsugetsuka~ Anime Film Previewed in Trailer

3rd film in trilogy opens on September 1

The official website for the Toku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ~Setsugetsuka~ film trilogy began streaming a new trailer for the third film "Hana no Maki" (Flower Story) on Friday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Ōka no Tayori" (The Tidings of the Cherry Blossoms) The site also unveiled a new visual for the film.

"Hana no Maki" will open on September 1.

The first film "Yuki no Maki" (Snow Story) opened on May 20. The second film "Tsuki no Maki" opened on July 8. Each film will have a different director. Takashi Naoya returned from the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru television series to direct "Yuki no Maki." Tomoaki Koshida returned from Zoku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru. to direct "Tsuki no Maki." Sumie Noro is directing "Hana no Maki."

Doga Kobo is producing the films. Yuki Nekota , who wrote scripts for the second season of the show, also returns as scriptwriter for the films. Junichirō Taniguchi returns as character designer.

Mitsue Mori and Eriko Iida are the sub-character designers. Hiyori Denforword Akishino and Eri Nakajima are the Touken designers, and the former is also a prop designer alongside Tamami Izawa and Kazumi Ono . Takeshi Takahashi returns for art setting, while Yukari Yasuda returns as art director. Yuki Itō is the color key artist. Takehiro Go returns from the second season as compositing director of photography, and Kentarou Tsubone also returns as editor. Fumiyuki Go returns as sound director, while Katsuhiro Nakano is in charge of sound effects. Kenji Kawai is once again composing the music. The cast will perform the opening theme song "Hanamaru-Tayori no Mau Koro ni."

The Touken Ranbu "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015.

The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, as well as the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff's two anime series and a compilation anime film. The franchise has also inspired two live-action films, a series of stage musicals and a series of stage plays, as well as various manga.

Johren released the original Touken Ranbu browser game in English in April 2021, and released the smartphone version of the game in August 2021.

KOEI Tecmo Games' Touken Ranbu Warriors game launched in Japan for PC and Switch on February 17, and will launch for Switch in North America on May 24.