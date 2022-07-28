Takara Tomy's Cap Kakumei Bottleman DX Sequel Anime Reveals 6 Cast Members

The staff for Cap Kakumei Bottleman DX , a sequel to the anime of Takara Tomy 's Cap Kakumei Bottleman (Cap Revolution Bottleman) franchise, announced six additional cast members on Thursday. The newly announced cast includes:

Taiiku Okazaki (who performs the theme song) as Tycoon Ochazaki



Natsumi Fujiwara as Ayata Ebarada (with Ayawashi DX)



Tetsuya Kakihara as Haku Kurenai



Yuichiro Umehara as Shiman Ijūin (with Kerpeps DX)



Miki Nagasawa as Eri Hocari, Ryō's mother



Dean Kо̄chaka as himself



The cast also includes:

Mana Hirata as Cōta Cōga



Kenn as Ryō Hocari





Akira Sekine as Kaori Hakase (which sounds like "Doctor Aroma," an apparent reference to Dr. Pepper)



Tooru Nara as Seimei Usami



Subaru Kimura as Tsubasa Akaushi ("Red Bull Wings," an apparent reference to Red Bull)





Other returning and new cast members include Takaya Kuroda as Suezō Hocari (an apparent reference to Pocari Sweat ), Eriko Matsui as Nana Appu (an apparent reference to 7-Up), and Sho Hayami as Io Hocari.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , and four affiliate networks, as well as online on April 3.

Itsuro Kawasaki is once again directing the anime at Gaina . Qualia Writers Inc. and Kazuyoshi Yamamoto are now credited for writing and supervising the script. Sayaka Ono is once again the character designer and chief animation director.

The first web anime debuted on Takara Tomy 's YouTube channel in Japanese in October 2020 with an English dub debuting later that month.

The anime centers on a boy named Cōta Cōga (Cōga Cōta in Japanese name order, an apparent wordplay on Coca-Cola). Cōta strives to be the world's best Bottle King at the Bottle Battles in the virtual Drink World. He comes across his Bottleman partner Colamaru (Kōramaru) and then wages battles with various rivals.

Takara Tomy launched the toy line in October 2020. The toys interact with a tie-in Nintendo Switch game for six kinds of battles.

Sources: Bottleman DX anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie