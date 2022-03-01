Takara Tomy's Cap Kakumei Bottleman DX Sequel Anime Premieres on April 3

Takara Tomy announced on Wednesday that Cap Kakumei Bottleman DX , a sequel to the anime of its Cap Kakumei Bottleman (Cap Revolution Bottleman) franchise, will premiere on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , and four affiliate networks, as well as online on April 3.

Mana Hirata and Kenn reprise their roles as Cōta Cōga (first image below) and Ryō Hocari (second).







New cast members include:

Akira Sekine as Kaori Hakase



Tooru Nara as Seimei Usami



Subaru Kimura as Tsubasa Akaushi





Other new cast members include Takaya Kuroda as Suezō Hocari, Eriko Matsui as Nana Appu, and Sho Hayami as Io Hocari.

Itsuro Kawasaki is once again directing the anime at Gaina . Qualia Writers Inc. and Kazuyoshi Yamamoto are now credited for writing and supervising the script. Sayaka Ono is once again the character designer and chief animation director.

The first web anime debuted on Takara Tomy 's YouTube channel in Japanese in October 2021, with an English dub debuting later that month.

The anime centers on a boy named Cōta Cōga (Cōga Cōta in Japanese name order, an apparent wordplay on Coca-Cola). Cōta strives to be the world's best Bottle King at the Bottle Battles in the virtual Drink World. He comes across his Bottleman partner Colamaru (Kōramaru) and then wages battles with various rivals.

Takara Tomy launched the toy line in October 2021. The toys interact with a tie-in Nintendo Switch game for six kinds of battles.

